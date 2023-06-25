Close menu

Ilkay Gundogan: Man City confirm captain will join Barcelona on free transfer

Manchester City have confirmed captain Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club and join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Gundogan was offered a new contract by City but will instead move to the Spanish champions on a two-year deal.

The Germany midfielder, whose contract with City expires at the end of June, said it had been a "total privilege and pleasure" to play for the club.

"Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City," Gundogan added in a statement.external-link

Gundogan, 32, played 51 games in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals, as he played a key role in City winning the Treble.

