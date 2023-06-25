Ilkay Gundogan: Man City confirm captain will join Barcelona on free transfer
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Manchester City have confirmed captain Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club and join Barcelona on a free transfer.
Gundogan was offered a new contract by City but will instead move to the Spanish champions on a two-year deal.
The Germany midfielder, whose contract with City expires at the end of June, said it had been a "total privilege and pleasure" to play for the club.
"Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City," Gundogan added in a statement.
Gundogan, 32, played 51 games in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals, as he played a key role in City winning the Treble.
More to follow.
- What else could change at Manchester City after Mateo Kovacic's arrival?
- Latest Manchester City news, analysis and fan views
- Get Man City news notifications
- Our coverage of Manchester City is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything City - go straight to all the best content