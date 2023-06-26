Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

Kieron Dyer left his role as head coach of Ipswich's under-23s in March 2022

Chesterfield have appointed former England midfielder Kieron Dyer to their coaching staff.

The 44-year-old ended last season working for the National League club in a consultancy capacity.

He was previously head of the under-23s at hometown club Ipswich, before leaving in March 2022.

"I feel that the addition of Kieron will help us both at the top level and also on the training ground," boss Paul Cook told the club website. external-link

Chesterfield reached the National League play-off final last season, losing to Notts County on penalties, and Dyer said he was "excited" to try to help the Spireites win promotion back to the English Football League.

"I came in for the last two months of the season just to give the lads a different voice," said Dyer.

"It seemed to go really well, but I have unfinished business. I think all the staff have unfinished players, as do the players."