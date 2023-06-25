Close menu

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta accepts Gunners must sign new players to win title

comments35

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks on alongside Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Arsenal finished five points behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta accepts his side must strengthen in the transfer market if they are to become Premier League champions next season.

Arteta's side were beaten to the 2022-23 title by Manchester City.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and are also closing in on forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

"Next season is going to be the toughest league in Premier League history," said Arteta.

"Why? It already was last year. I've been here [England] for 22 years and I've never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organisation, so many resources, so many good coaches.

"That's the level and to win the Premier League you have to be the best. That's why you have to strengthen."

Arsenal topped the table for much of the campaign but their challenge fell away after they suffered injuries to key players like William Saliba.

Although the Gunners finished second and secured a return to the Champions League, Arteta says it still "hurts".

"To this day, it still hurts me deep inside not to have won the Premier League after 10 months of fighting with City," he added.

"There were three or four injuries to important players and from then on, everything got complicated. When we had the full team, we were consistent. As soon as problems came, it wasn't enough for us.

"Our opponent was the best team in the world, the best squad in the world, the best coach in the world.

"We had no choice but to accept it and shake hands with the champion."

  • Comment posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 16:10

    Slow news day I see .....

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 16:09

    City have spent the best part of 20 years in a league of their own when it comes to financial might in the PL and they’re now at their maturity in business terms. They’ll still likely dominate for at least 2/3 years, by which that time I expect Pep will be ready to leave, along with Haaland & De Bruyne.

    Who’s gonna be next to dominate? My money would be on a Qatari-led Man Utd

  • Comment posted by OhTheGlory, today at 16:08

    You,ll need an open checkbook like Man City or maybe Newcastle, money talks.....

  • Comment posted by week 2 name, today at 16:08

    With the spending of other clubs around them they'll be the invisibles never mind the invincibles.

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 16:07

    Breaking news; The BBC has just learnt that bears do indeed defecate in the woods. End of bulletin.

  • Comment posted by Ossoman, today at 16:05

    From a Spurs fan, I think they could finish top 4 alongside city, newcastle and liverpool. Expecting a big Man U implosion for next year.

  • Comment posted by Pep_Guardiola, today at 16:05

    We love you Mikel. Go again !!!!

  • Comment posted by pennyredman, today at 16:05

    Arsenal more or less gave the title away. Losing to Everton was the start of it losing their confidence.

  • Comment posted by BorussiaTeeth, today at 16:05

    Arsenal will struggle to get top 4 next season

    • Reply posted by Brian Russell, today at 16:07

      Brian Russell replied:
      based on what?

  • Comment posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 16:04

    It is better than countries going to war. States and ideologies fighting it out on the battlefield that is the EPL. But how does it feel to the ordinary fan that your club has become a rich state's plaything or don't you care?

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 16:04

    They're going to finish outside the top 4 next season. This was their season but they messed it up.

    • Reply posted by LeotheWhiteLion, today at 16:04

      LeotheWhiteLion replied:
      Based on what?

  • Comment posted by kamagloire, today at 16:03

    Playing for top 4, at best.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 16:02

    There’s no way anyone else is beating City to the title next year, not with the impending signing of Gvardiol and the possible arrival of Rice. They’re just too good.

    2024/2025 may be the season that changes, with Qatar fully embedded into Man Utd and Arsenal/Liverpool/Chelsea another step further in their development.

  • Comment posted by Point Percy at the Porcelain, today at 16:01

    I wonder what Tottenham have to do then, give up maybe - oh wait they already have! Forever in our shadow!

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 16:03

      be happy replied:
      Worry about your own team hey

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 16:01

    Arteta wills won the premier league in the next 3-4 years…..

    When he takes over City.

    • Reply posted by Pep_Guardiola, today at 16:09

      Pep_Guardiola replied:
      He will be back !!!!

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 16:01

    First XI is excellent with Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Ramsdale and the back 4. City having 25 squad midfielders was where they had the advantage.

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 15:58

    They must strengthen to be competitive on all competitions, is not just the PL they are playing for next season

  • Comment posted by Lemon Difficult , today at 15:58

    A message to the board?

  • Comment posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 15:57

    No sheet Sherlock

  • Comment posted by Pablo Indigo, today at 15:57

    Why don't they just win it with what they have? That's what I would do.

    • Reply posted by Philly the kid, today at 16:00

      Philly the kid replied:
      What they have is a great first team, without proper depth.
      A couple of decent signings to address that, and it’s game on next season.

