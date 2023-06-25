Close menu

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta accepts Gunners must sign new players to win title

comments108

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks on alongside Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Arsenal finished five points behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta accepts his side must strengthen in the transfer market if they are to become Premier League champions next season.

Arteta's side were beaten to the 2022-23 title by Manchester City.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and are also closing in on forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

"Next season is going to be the toughest league in Premier League history," said Arteta.

"Why? It already was last year. I've been here [England] for 22 years and I've never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organisation, so many resources, so many good coaches.

"That's the level and to win the Premier League you have to be the best. That's why you have to strengthen."

Arsenal topped the table for much of the campaign but their challenge fell away after they suffered injuries to key players like William Saliba.

Although the Gunners finished second and secured a return to the Champions League, Arteta says it still "hurts".

"To this day, it still hurts me deep inside not to have won the Premier League after 10 months of fighting with City," he added.

"There were three or four injuries to important players and from then on, everything got complicated. When we had the full team, we were consistent. As soon as problems came, it wasn't enough for us.

"Our opponent was the best team in the world, the best squad in the world, the best coach in the world.

"We had no choice but to accept it and shake hands with the champion."

Comments

Join the conversation

111 comments

  • Comment posted by w1se1, today at 15:56

    Totally agree
    Nothing more to add!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:21

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lemon Difficult , today at 15:58

    A message to the board?

  • Comment posted by Pep_Guardiola, today at 16:05

    We love you Mikel. Go again !!!!

    • Reply posted by Howezatt, today at 16:25

      Howezatt replied:
      🤢

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 15:58

    They must strengthen to be competitive on all competitions, is not just the PL they are playing for next season

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 16:07

    Breaking news; The BBC has just learnt that bears do indeed defecate in the woods. End of bulletin.

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 16:14

    There shouldn’t even be a debate on this statement . Arsenal need to strengthen to win title . Correct . It’s a no brainer . The second Saliba got injured , for all the will and desire, the game was up. We simply needed but didn’t have an adequate replacement. . So , back to the statement . Arsenal need to strengthen to win the title . Analyse it all you want . It’s a simple statement

    • Reply posted by jamesfaux, today at 16:20

      jamesfaux replied:
      It is indeed but my concern is who is Arteta speaking to. If it’s for an audience within the club, that may suggest a frustration with getting sufficient spending to close out the Rice transfer and commit funds for the 4-5 top players Arsenal need (maybe more if Xhaka, Tierney and Partey depart). That’s not reassuring if true.

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 16:13

    Unfortunately for Arsenal & the rest of the premiership Man City will just get stronger & better. Finish above city & you win it.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 16:19

    Arsenal have spent an enormous amount of money already. I love how modern managers cannot win anything without spending till the cows come home. Give me the old managers back in the day all day long, who could build teams without continually spending vast amounts every transfer window.

    • Reply posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 16:25

      Big Ernie McCracken replied:
      lol, paying to win has always been in professional football, it's the reason it became professional 'officially' in the first place.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 16:21

    Playing the extra matches in Europe will have significant impact on teams that were not in it last season. That alone requires strengthening the squad. A few teams like Man Utd and Liverpool will be far better than last. Arsenal will struggle to make top 4.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 15:55

    need a good striker

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 16:01

    First XI is excellent with Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Ramsdale and the back 4. City having 25 squad midfielders was where they had the advantage.

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 16:11

    Arsenal must throw money at it.
    They need more French and German players to be a top English football team.
    Gullible fans still think it is English football.
    Hilarious.

    • Reply posted by kevo, today at 16:17

      kevo replied:
      Probably a celtic fan full of Japanese and Australians lol

  • Comment posted by Zaf Raf , today at 16:13

    As a city fan do feel for Arsenal but they were their own enemies and did not adapt their tactics for different games towards end of season. We don’t want to become the Bundesliga or La Liga. Healthy competition in any sport is what makes it interesting and enjoyable and if Arsenal or Liverpool win it next season a big bow to them.

  • Comment posted by salford78, today at 16:21

    Probably after Pep didn't manage City anymore.

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 16:16

    Man City have spent well. You can’t buy your way to winning the league like in the 80’s and 90’s. Wise words from Arteta.

    • Reply posted by highlandchief, today at 16:19

      highlandchief replied:
      FFP?

  • Comment posted by Holy Grail, today at 16:24

    Acquisition of Kai Harvertz is still mind boggling to me. Only Arteta and Edu know why they are buying him because everyone else is still confused...

  • Comment posted by Christian Uzor, today at 16:10

    Arsenal can only challenge City by signing both Caicedo and Rice.
    Havertz replacing Xhaka although will add attacking width and improve goals and creativity makes us middle porus and less solid. Against teams like Brighton and City we were exposed brutally because Xhaka was less involved in midfield battle. Caicedo ahead of Havertz would have filled that gap.
    Arteta is taking a risk on Havertz.

  • Comment posted by Ossoman, today at 16:05

    From a Spurs fan, I think they could finish top 4 alongside city, newcastle and liverpool. Expecting a big Man U implosion for next year.

  • Comment posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 16:26

    It's depth of squad that's required. From April when Saliba got injured they struggled defensively but odegaad and Saka had to cover too many games and looked weary by the end. City's second squad could beat most teams in the league so can rest players and still keep the momentum. I don't see that changing by recruiting star buys who will get frustrated sitting on the bench at Arsenal unlike City.

  • Comment posted by FlimFlam, today at 16:25

    I’d love to see a breakaway league that has FFP at its core, spending only as much as tickets, merchandise and club related income will allow.

    Then introduce a draft every year where the worst teams pick the best at the start. Forget your big money signings.

    Sounds like all of the lower leagues doesn’t it.

    Think I’ll support them instead

