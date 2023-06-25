Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are confident they will secure Senegal striker Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan deal this week, with talks ongoing with Brighton & Hove Albion over an agreement for the 22-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers target Abdallah Sima has announced that "a new adventure awaits" in an Instagram post apologising to Angers fans that his loan spell from Brighton & Hove Albion ended in relegation from the French top flight. (Daily Record) external-link

Defender Stephen Welsh could be one of the first players to leave Celtic this summer after emerging as a target for Serie A side Hellas Verona, with Bologna also interested in the 23-year-old. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic could be tempted to accept an offer of about £16m from Tottenham Hotspur for Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi. (The Mirror, print edition)

Brendan Rodgers insists he's not worried about Celtic predecessor Ange Postecoglou raiding the club for his old players after Tottenham were linked with Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate. (Daily Mail) external-link

Yang Hyun-jun has told Gangwon he wants to join Celtic now and not at the end of the K-League season, with the club hesitant to part with the 21-year-old winger while they are sitting second bottom and in relegation trouble. (Sports Chosun) external-link

Celtic's pursuit of Yang Hyun-jun has sparked tension between Gangwon and the winger's agents, who claim he was promised he could leave for a European club when a bid from Minnesota United was turned down. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers have had an opening £2.8m bid rejected for Hacken striker Benie Traore, but Celtic are ready to pursue the Ivory Coast 20-year-old while Sheffield United are also interested. (The Sun, print edition)

Brendan Rodgers says he is relieved he failed in bid to sign Celtic captain Callum McGregor for Leicester City. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic could be in for a major windfall as Real Madrid ramp up their pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong, who left Glasgow for Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021. (Daily Record) external-link

Returned Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists James Forrest still has a big future the Scottish champions, despite game time being limited last term for the 31-year-old winger. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen are tracking Liverpool defender Rhys Williams, 22, who spent last season on loan at Blackpool. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ron Gordon's family say they never contemplated walking away from Hibernian, saying their bond with the Easter Road club has only strengthened since he passed away earlier this year. (Scotsman) external-link