Last updated on .From the section Football

By Alex Howell BBC Sport at Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi, Georgia

Morgan Gibbs-White set up Anthony Gordon for the opener

England qualified for the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship with a comfortable win over Israel in Georgia.

Anthony Gordon powered home a 16th-minute header from a Morgan Gibbs-White cross to open the scoring.

Gibbs-White set up England's second, finding Emile Smith Rowe on the edge of the area in the 68th minute to fire home low into the bottom corner.

The win means England top Group C and face the runners-up from Group A next.

That group is in the balance with hosts Georgia, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal all able to qualify for the knockout stage.

Israel rarely threatened and Oscar Gloukh's free-kick on the stroke of half-time, saved low by Manchester City's James Trafford, was their only shot on target.

England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi and a number of the U21 side will have impressed the Three Lions boss.

Nottingham Forest's Gibbs-White was excellent while Arsenal's Smith Rowe, the only player in the squad with a senior cap, scored his second goal in as many matches after also having an opener disallowed.

Germany lost 2-1 to the Czech Republic in the group's other game and the defending champions need to beat Lee Carsley's England - who have not conceded so far - on Wednesday to progress.