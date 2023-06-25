Close menu
Euro Under-21 Championship - Group C
England U21England U212Israel U21Israel U210

England U21 2-0 Israel U21: Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe put Young Lions into quarters

By Alex HowellBBC Sport at Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi, Georgia

Last updated on .From the section Football

England celebrate
Morgan Gibbs-White set up Anthony Gordon for the opener

England qualified for the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship with a comfortable win over Israel in Georgia.

Anthony Gordon powered home a 16th-minute header from a Morgan Gibbs-White cross to open the scoring.

Gibbs-White set up England's second, finding Emile Smith Rowe on the edge of the area in the 68th minute to fire home low into the bottom corner.

The win means England top Group C and face the runners-up from Group A next.

That group is in the balance with hosts Georgia, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal all able to qualify for the knockout stage.

Israel rarely threatened and Oscar Gloukh's free-kick on the stroke of half-time, saved low by Manchester City's James Trafford, was their only shot on target.

England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi and a number of the U21 side will have impressed the Three Lions boss.

Nottingham Forest's Gibbs-White was excellent while Arsenal's Smith Rowe, the only player in the squad with a senior cap, scored his second goal in as many matches after also having an opener disallowed.

Germany lost 2-1 to the Czech Republic in the group's other game and the defending champions need to beat Lee Carsley's England - who have not conceded so far - on Wednesday to progress.

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Trafford
  • 14Garner
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 4Colwill
  • 16JohnsonBooked at 45mins
  • 23MaduekeSubstituted forPalmerat 61'minutes
  • 21GomesSubstituted forSkippat 70'minutes
  • 17JonesBooked at 75mins
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forElliottat 70'minutes
  • 7Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 79'minutes
  • 11GordonSubstituted forArcherat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 6Skipp
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 9Archer
  • 12Branthwaite
  • 13Griffiths
  • 15Cresswell
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Palmer
  • 22Rushworth

Israel U21

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Peretz
  • 2Jaber
  • 21Lemkin
  • 5Cohen
  • 12Revivo
  • 13KhalailiSubstituted forHajajat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 15AzulaySubstituted forGiornoat 59'minutes
  • 6Gandelman
  • 20LayousSubstituted forHofmeisterat 59'minutes
  • 10Gloukh
  • 11TurgemanSubstituted forBiluat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Morgan
  • 4Blorian
  • 8Bar
  • 9Giorno
  • 14Bilu
  • 16Hofmeister
  • 17Prada
  • 19Abu Rumi
  • 22Hajaj
  • 23Zarfati
Referee:
Rade Obrenovic

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamIsrael U21
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England U21 2, Israel U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England U21 2, Israel U21 0.

  3. Post update

    Cameron Archer (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Karem Jaber (Israel U21).

  5. Post update

    Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Oz Bilu (Israel U21).

  7. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Yoav Hofmeister.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Omri Gandelman (Israel U21).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).

  11. Post update

    Karem Jaber (Israel U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Israel U21. Conceded by James Garner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Jacob Ramsey replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.

  15. Post update

    James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Roy Revivo (Israel U21).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Israel U21. Oz Bilu replaces Dor Turgeman.

  18. Booking

    Ilay Hajaj (Israel U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Booking

    Curtis Jones (England U21) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Ben Johnson (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

58 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 20:44

    no doubt when they win this tournament they ll win the next two world cups!!!!

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 20:44

    Morgan Gibbs-White what a player 😊 MoM today, very influential surely should be in the seniors for England

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 20:42

    Some good young players, let's hope they get their opportunity in the future

  • Comment posted by Jon P , today at 20:35

    Colwill and Smith Rowe. Contracted to London clubs but made in Huddersfield on loan spells.

    • Reply posted by Foxes, today at 20:42

      Foxes replied:
      Colwill is going to be world class without doubt

  • Comment posted by J Dogg 44, today at 20:20

    I wish the homegrown/trained at club numbers were increased to 12 from 8 at premier league clubs too many have no local or English players in them.

  • Comment posted by brian , today at 20:16

    Watched the game and was pleased to see the team show a lot of promise. However, the lack of a recognised striker was painfully obvious in the first half. At one time it looked as if they were going for the world record of touches of the ball without getting in the opposition penalty area. They will need to have a lot more cutting edge against the better teams.

  • Comment posted by leila, today at 20:16

    Well played James Trafford another Cumbrian Goalie following in the footsteps of Scott Carson and Dean Henderson 👏

  • Comment posted by N2019, today at 20:08

    Well done, England, hope the team can win this competition. In terms of HYS though, why still not a women's test cricket one ? If we can manage one for this at this stage in the tournament.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 20:35

      Justfacts replied:
      There were 2 already, look it up.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 20:07

    U21’s looking good, decent win and yeah you can see the work being done at grassroots level coming into play now. Not long until England go from biggest underachievers to world domination

    • Reply posted by Ivan H, today at 20:18

      Ivan H replied:
      I have been hearing this for the past 50 years....

  • Comment posted by Ivan H, today at 19:58

    Ah go on....somebody say its coming home.

    • Reply posted by Esperanza, today at 20:29

      Esperanza replied:
      🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by asitseems, today at 19:53

    They will lose in final as per

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 20:03

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      Been in the final 3 times. Won 2 lost 1.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 19:48

    Why would England play Israel at anything?

    Strange.

    Define Europe for me.

    • Reply posted by paul hirst, today at 19:51

      paul hirst replied:
      Israel has always played in Europe instead of Asia, due to security and political reasons. What excuse they have for UEFA having Kazakhstan though is another matter altogether.

  • Comment posted by bludfamtv, today at 19:40

    smith rowe getting match fitness is great, he will be useful for rotation when the cup games come thick and thin

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 20:40

      Turtle replied:
      Soccer is a very boring sport.

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 19:39

    Some good players coming through - glad we have Morgan Gibbs-White as he is a such a prospect

  • Comment posted by GunnerBear, today at 19:39

    Great to ESR banging in the goals. Hope that he is injury free for the new season and adds another dimension to an already dynamic and talented Gunners attack.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:38

    Decent enough performance without having to get out of second gear. They'll have to step up considerably to beat the better teams.

    • Reply posted by Rsuppards, today at 20:06

      Rsuppards replied:
      So who do you rate as "the better teams"?

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 19:37

    I watched this game and England were impressive and always looked in control against an Israel side that drew with Germany in their opening match. The centre back Levi Colville looks a very classy prospect for the future, it'll be interesting next season to see if Pochetinno will give him opportunities to shine at Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:41

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Solid looking player but needs regular games, probably won't get that at Chelsea, although Coulibaly has just gone so who knows

  • Comment posted by roverman, today at 19:37

    Two very promising wins

  • Comment posted by On The Wright Side, today at 19:37

    Well done lads..

    We wanted to watch but couldn't find it anywhere on TV. Had to go to UEFA website. Apparently it's not lucrative enough so no UK station bid for it!!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:40

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      At least it's free, which is something in the football business. I missed the first few minutes registering though!

Sunday 25th June 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2121104224
2Belgium U2120202202
3Netherlands U2120201102
4Portugal U21201113-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2122004046
2Ukraine U2122003036
3Croatia U21200203-30
4Romania U21200204-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2122004046
2Czech Rep U21210123-13
3Germany U21201123-11
4Israel U21201113-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2121102114
2Italy U2121014403
3Switzerland U2121014403
4Norway U21201112-11
View full Euro Under-21 Championship tables

