Euro Under-21 Championship - Group C
England U21England U2117:00Israel U21Israel U21
Venue: Ramaz Shengelia Stadium, Georgia

England U21 v Israel U21

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Trafford
  • 14Garner
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 4Colwill
  • 16Johnson
  • 23Madueke
  • 21Gomes
  • 17Jones
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 7Gibbs-White
  • 11Gordon

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 6Skipp
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 9Archer
  • 12Branthwaite
  • 13Griffiths
  • 15Cresswell
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Palmer
  • 22Rushworth

Israel U21

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Peretz
  • 2Jaber
  • 21Lemkin
  • 5Cohen
  • 12Revivo
  • 20Layous
  • 13Khalaili
  • 6Gandelman
  • 15Azulay
  • 10Gloukh
  • 11Turgeman

Substitutes

  • 3Morgan
  • 4Blorian
  • 8Bar
  • 9Giorno
  • 14Bilu
  • 16Hofmeister
  • 17Prada
  • 19Abu Rumi
  • 22Hajaj
  • 23Zarfati
Referee:
Rade Obrenovic

Sunday 25th June 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2121104224
2Belgium U2120202202
3Netherlands U2120201102
4Portugal U21201113-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2122004046
2Ukraine U2122003036
3Croatia U21200203-30
4Romania U21200204-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2111002023
2Germany U2110101101
3Israel U2110101101
4Czech Rep U21100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2111002113
2France U2111002113
3Norway U21100112-10
4Italy U21100112-10
View full Euro Under-21 Championship tables

