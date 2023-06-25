Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Kevin Long started 17 times in 20 matches for Birmingham City in the 2022-23 season

Defender Kevin Long has signed a one-year deal to stay at Birmingham City.

The Republic of Ireland international was last month named as one of six Blues players to be released at the end of their contracts.

Long has also been given a one-year option by the club after joining them from Burnley for the second half of last season.

The 32-year-old made 20 appearances as Birmingham had their best season for six years.

Long said he had been looking at other options before deciding to accept a new deal at St Andrew's.

He told the club website: external-link "Coming into the summer, I was out of contract, there were other offers on the table but I just think that I enjoyed my time here, I enjoyed working under the gaffer and enjoyed working with the players. After weighing it up, I thought I would be happy going back and making more progress."

Long made 91 appearances for Burnley in a 13-year stay that included loan spells at Accrington, Rochdale, Portsmouth, Barnsley and Milton Keynes Dons.