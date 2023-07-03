Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Bart Verbruggen helped the Netherlands to draws against Belgium and Portugal in their opening two matches at the Under-21 Euros

Brighton have signed Netherlands Under-21s goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht for £16.3 million.

The 20-year-old Dutch stopper has signed a five-year contract until June 2028.

Verbruggen started last season playing for Anderlecht's reserve side but ended the campaign as their number one.

He was named the Belgian club's 2022-23 player of the season and received his first call-up to the senior Netherlands squad in March this year.

Verburggen becomes Brighton's fourth major signing of the summer, following Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Watford, Liverpool's James Milner, and Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund.

The Seagulls have lost Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, while Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo has been strongly linked with a move away from Amex Stadium.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "I am very pleased to have signed Bart. He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group.

"He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years."

Verbruggen, who featured for Netherlands at the U21 Euros in Romania and Georgia, broke through into the first team at Anderlecht in December, going on to make 17 appearances in the Belgian Pro League.

The 6ft 4ins keeper started his career at NAC Breda in the Netherlands before completing a 300,000 euros (£257,000) move to Anderlecht in 2020.

He helped them to an 11th-placed finish in the league and the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, where they lost on penalties to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.