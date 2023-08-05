Close menu

Josko Gvardiol: Manchester City sign Croatia centre-back from RB Leipzig

Manchester City have completed the signing of Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol on a five-year deal from RB Leipzig for 90m euros (£77m).

He is the second most expensive defender of all time after Harry Maguire, who joined Manchester United for £80m from Leicester City in 2019.

Gvardiol, 21, has impressed in his two seasons at Leipzig after joining from Dynamo Zagreb in July 2021.

"I have always dreamed of one day playing in England," he said.

"To be doing so now with Manchester City - after the season they have just had - is a real honour for me."

Gvardiol, who has been capped 21 times by Croatia and helped his side finish third at the 2022 World Cup as well as runners-up to Spain in this year's Nations League, will wear the number 24 shirt.

"Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has," he added.

"To be joining City is something very special for me and my family. To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.

"To be linking up with [Croatia midfielder] Mateo Kovacic will also be special."

Gvardiol won back-to-back titles with Zagreb, signing off with a league and cup double before sealing his move to the Bundesliga.

He helped RB Leipzig win the German Cup in his two seasons with them as well as twice qualifying for the Champions League.

Gvardiol was in the Leipzig side that reached the Europa League semi-finals in 2021-22, when they eventually lost 3-2 to Rangers.

Gvardiol's Leipzig finished third in a group topped by City in 2021-22 and lost 8-1 over two legs to his new club in the round of 16 last season, including a 7-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium.

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by Boban, today at 10:13

    Glad to see my boy making a big move to the prem

  • Comment posted by Ange Panky, today at 10:13

    Gvardiola?

  • Comment posted by seagull, today at 10:13

    This signing will definitely help City to challenge The Red Devils for the title this season but alas it will be to no avail.

  • Comment posted by Ferg, today at 10:12

    Cue the trolls, haters and crying little babies with nothing better to do in life that stare at City from afar.
    This is a Cvity article. For Cvity people.
    MCFC OK

  • Comment posted by the idol, today at 10:11

    What a hypocrites so it’s ok for premier league to spend big but soon as Saudi do it jealousy starts.

  • Comment posted by cynical simon, today at 10:11

    Is there anything the Arabs can’t buy??

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 10:11

    Pony

  • Comment posted by Alp Levant, today at 10:10

    What a signing this is, a giant of a player. Can’t wait to see him tackling, beating the high press and threading those passes to KDB and Halaand. Welcome to Manchester!!

  • Comment posted by uWotM8, today at 10:10

    Maguire most expensive defender of all time still 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by BeRealfun, today at 10:09

    Oil money club, another signing 😝😝😝😝

    • Reply posted by Boban, today at 10:14

      Boban replied:
      They all are your just not clever enough to see it

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 10:09

    115 FC shouldn't be able to sign players while this investigation is going on. The oil club with no fans soon to be playing championship football 😀

    • Reply posted by bluebee, today at 10:12

      bluebee replied:
      What ever happened to innocent until PROVEN guilty?

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 10:08

    Is this Groundhog Day?

  • Comment posted by Da, today at 10:07

    Yes it’s a lot of money, but it’s probably for the best player / prospect in that position in the world.

    Other teams spend that much, either one one player or on 4 players that total the same amount.

    In the environment football is in, it’s good business, simple as that.

    As an aside, I would like to see the era of ridiculous fees like this end and football brought back to something more sensible

    • Reply posted by tomcrown, today at 10:11

      tomcrown replied:
      I remember when you buy a pie and a pint for £3!

  • Comment posted by Blue Tamsie, today at 10:06

    City’s net spend is still minus £5 million this window .. wake up haters

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 10:09

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Sometimes tanning salons get actual customers.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 10:05

    Brilliant signing, future proofing City's defence for years to come. Hard to see part City for the title with the consistent evolution of the squad.

  • Comment posted by Pep_Guardiola, today at 10:04

    Welcome to Manchester !!!

