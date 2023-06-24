Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cliftonville's Yasmin White contests the ball with Katie Lovely in Saturday's game at Dalymount Park

Women's Premiership sides Cliftonville, Glentoran and Sion Swifts earn victory in the second round of games in the All-Island Cup on Saturday.

Abbie Magee and Danielle Maxwell were on target as the Reds fought back to beat Bohemians 2-1 at Dalymount Park.

Carragh Hamilton's hat-trick helped the Glens to 0-5 win at Peamount United while Sion defeated Sligo Rovers 4-1.

Linfield drew 1-1 with Shelbourne but there was defeat for Crusaders as they lost 3-1 to DLR Waves.

Kiva Bates Crosbie headed Bohs in front in the first half but Magee netted to complete an excellent Cliftonville team move and Maxwell's dinked finish won it for the north Belfast side as they made it two wins for two games.

Glentoran followed up their opening draw with a thumping away win over Peamount with Joely Andrews heading the visitors in front.

Hamilton's 16-minute treble sealed the points and Emily Wilson added a fifth in added time.

A deflection off Kate Nugent gave Sion the lead but Sarah Kiernan rifled in a Sligo equaliser before second-half goals from Kerry Brown, Caoirse Doherty and Tara O'Connor-Farren.

Linfield raced into an early lead courtesy of Keri Halliday's strike but Shelbourne levelled late as Megan Smyth-Lynch scored direct from a free-kick.

Michelle Doonan found the net at the start of each half to hand control to DRL Waves at the UCD Bowl - Mairead McCann's goal 10 minutes from time gave Crusaders hope but they conceded a third goal in the closing moments.