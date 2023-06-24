Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Martin Boyle could be fit enough to feature in Hibs' trip to either Andorra or the Faroe Islands

Hibernian are lobbying for stadium switches for their Europa Conference League qualifying adventure in order to accommodate their supporters.

The Edinburgh club face a second-round trip to either the Faroe Islands or Andorra to meet Vikingur or Inter Club D'Escaldes.

And it is hoped that winger Martin Boyle will be fit to return from long-term injury for that trip on 3 August.

"It's a good draw for us," chief executive Ben Kensell said.

"But there are a few logistical issues. They are two small clubs with two very small stadiums.

"That's giving me sleepless nights since we have many fans that want to travel.

"We want to compete well in Europe and we want our fans to share that experience with us, so we are challenging Uefa at the moment as to whether there can be ground changes."

Hibs have recent experience of playing in both Andorra and the Faroe Islands, with their 2018 tie with Runavik moved to a much bigger stadium in Toftir. The 2021 win over Santa Coloma was played behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.

Boyle has been out of action since last October, missing the World Cup with Australia after a knee operation.

However, the 30-year-old is back in training and on schedule for an early season comeback.

Manager Lee Johnson has started reshaping his squad, with Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita and Jojo Wollacott recruited after the sale of Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet to Millwall.

"It was pleasing to get the deal done for Nissy, that's freed us up to bring in the players we wanted," Kensell explained. "But it's still early days and there's a lot more work to be done."