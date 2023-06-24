Brendan Rodgers is back at Celtic Park and on Friday he spoke publicly for the first time about his decision to return.

The manager addressed his decision to leave for Leicester City midway through the 2018-19 season, saying he regrets the "hurt" he caused supporters.

The 50-year-old also "guaranteed" he will see out the duration of his three-year contract this time - unless he is sacked first.

The Northern Irishman aims to build on the "great foundation" left by Ange Postecoglou and is keen to make a mark in Europe.

So, what did fans make of what he had to say? Here is a selection of your replies.

'No brainer' decision for 'strong character'

Andy: The one thing he needed to do was address the manner in which he left, and he's done that now. He's an excellent manager and it was a no brainer for him to be reappointed. His desire to come back, in my opinion, shows his commitment to the club. He would easily have picked up a Premier League job within a year so we're lucky to have him back and should back him.

Brian: Good signing. Proven track record. Knows the club. Yes it was poor the way he left however we have to be realistic that if any manager does well they will be offered "a better job" (more money, more competition, better players, better stadiums). I hope he does get offered a Premier League job in three years time as he will have done a good job!

Gerard: Personally, I think we could not have got a better man than Brendan Rodgers to manage the club. Okay, he left before for the reasons he explained, he knows the club, supports the club and I have no doubt he will bring more success to Celtic and play the Celtic way. Sometimes the grass is not greener on the other side.

Steve: It is great Celtic got him. Only a strong character like him could have come back and made Europe his biggest challenge! No small fries for him or Celtic. Lets back him and see a Scottish club make other European teams stand up and take notice of our exciting football.

Chris: Celtic are in a great position domestically and are sure contenders for another treble. If Rodgers can instil in Celtic the same mentality as Steve Clarke has with Scotland, we may do something in Europe. Add to that a few quality signings and we could become a spiky prospect for so-called "elite" teams. All that said, I don't trust Rodgers.

'Lazy appointment' or 'best man for the job'?

Tony: The past is past and seven out of seven trophies and an invincible treble are not to be discounted so easily. Whoever had gotten the job we get behind because we all want continued success for our club, so all the best Brendan.

David (Rangers fan): Why all the fuss about him leaving? If we got the chance to triple our salaries, we would all walk. He will now be financially secure for the rest of his days and back to the club he supports. Already looking forward to next season.

James: I am so disappointed in Celtic for bringing him back. I have been a season ticket holder since '94 and I have never felt so let down. I think it was a lazy appointment. People are saying it's okay because the board will give him money, but they could have given any new manager money.

Aisling: Brendan's departure last time was so shocking. It seems as if he only used Celtic as a stepping stone, the first real offer and off he went. He has promised three years, it's a contract of course he will, but what's makes this different from last time? Why should we be convinced to blindly trust someone who so brutally betrayed our trust?

Anon: Mibees aye, mibees naw... I think Brendan has a harder task second time round. Firstly with fans, but I'm sure most are still happy getting him in the hot seat as he knows what demands are with regards to performance, results and success. Secondly filling the boots of Ange. Although Ange was a head-scratcher when he arrived, he quickly became a hero.

Anon: Great signing, top manager - hopefully the show will keep rolling along. I don't think there will any great difference in playing style.

Anon: Best manager for the job. Here comes another treble.