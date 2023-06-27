Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Guglielmo Vicario is yet to earn his first international cap but was an unused substitute in Italy's Nations League semi-final defeat by Spain in June

Tottenham have signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli on a five-year contract.

He is the second signing under new manager Ange Postecoglou, after Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski turned his loan spell into a permanent move.

Vicario, 26, impressed in his two years at Empoli, earning a first international call-up last season.

Spurs captain and current number one Hugo Lloris has 12 months left on his contract.

Vicario is described by the north London club as a "commanding goalkeeper with the ability to play out from the back".

He started his career at Udinese and had spells at Cagliari, Perugia and Venezia before joining Empoli in July 2021 following their promotion to Serie A.

Empoli were expected to be battling against relegation but the 6ft 4in keeper has helped them to consecutive 14th-place finishes.

Last season Vicario conceded just 39 goals in 31 league appearances, keeping seven clean sheets, as Empoli finished 12 points clear of the drop zone.

He received his first call-up to the Italy squad in September, when he was an unused substitute in their 1-0 home defeat by England in European Championship qualifying.

Vicario has since been named on the bench for friendlies against Albania and Austria, and in their run to this month's Nations League semi-final.

Fraser Forster, 35, is another option in goal for Spurs and the England keeper deputised last season when Lloris was injured.