Jackson was named La Liga player of the month in May after scoring nine goals in Villarreal's final eight league games

Chelsea have signed Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson on an eight-year contract from Villarreal.

The 22-year-old scored 13 goals in 38 appearances for the La Liga side last season, including nine in the final eight league games.

He is the Blues' second summer signing after the £52m deal for France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

"He is a young player with big potential," said co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

"We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea team-mates."

The two clubs did not disclose the fee involved but it has been widely reported that Chelsea will pay £32m for Jackson external-link .

Pochettino is in the process of reshaping Chelsea's squad, with a number of high-profile departures having been completed over the past week - and more set to follow.

Germany forward Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal in a £65m deal, while Manchester City have signed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic for an initial £25m.

Jackson's compatriots Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have both joined Saudi clubs, while N'Golo Kante has agreed to sign for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad.

Winger Hakim Ziyech has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, and English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek completed a move to AC Milan on Friday.

Bournemouth agreed a £20.3m deal for Jackson in January, at which point he had scored three goals in 24 games in all competitions, but the move fell through after his medical. external-link

Jackson returned for Villarreal in March and went on to earn the La Liga player of the month award for May, helping his side finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.

Earlier in the season he went to the World Cup with Senegal, making his debut against the Netherlands in the group stage.

Jackson added two further caps in June, claiming assists in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw against Benin and a 4-2 friendly win over Brazil in Lisbon, Portugal.