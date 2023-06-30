Close menu

Nicolas Jackson: Chelsea sign Senegal forward from Villarreal on eight-year contract

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson picks up the La Liga player of the month award for May
Jackson was named La Liga player of the month in May after scoring nine goals in Villarreal's final eight league games

Chelsea have signed Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson on an eight-year contract from Villarreal.

The 21-year-old scored 13 goals in 38 appearances for the La Liga side last season, including nine in the final eight league games.

He is the Blues' second summer signing after the £52m deal for France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

"He is a young player with big potential," said co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

"We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea team-mates."

The two clubs did not disclose the fee involved but it has been widely reported that Chelsea will pay £32m for Jacksonexternal-link.

Pochettino is in the process of reshaping Chelsea's squad, with a number of high-profile departures having been completed over the past week - and more set to follow.

Germany forward Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal in a £65m deal, while Manchester City have signed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic for an initial £25m.

Jackson's compatriots Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have both joined Saudi clubs, while N'Golo Kante has agreed to sign for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad.

Winger Hakim Ziyech has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, and English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek completed a move to AC Milan on Friday.

Bournemouth agreed a £20.3m deal for Jackson in January, at which point he had scored three goals in 24 games in all competitions, but the move fell through after his medical.external-link

Jackson returned for Villarreal in March and went on earn the La Liga player of the month award for May, helping his side finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.

Earlier in the season he went to the World Cup with Senegal, making his debut against the Netherlands in the group stage.

Jackson added two further caps in June, claiming assists in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw against Benin and a 4-2 friendly win over Brazil in Lisbon, Portugal.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:40

    Wow. Chelsea signing potential. Who would have thought they would be going down this route instead of someone who is ready made

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, today at 19:37

    A lot of ins and outs.
    It’ll be an interesting EPL next season.
    Will Chelsea fly or is their golden age over?

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 19:37

    Wasn't there supposed to be limit on the length of a contract that clubs can sign players to?

  • Comment posted by Mordor Tourism Board, today at 19:37

    I'd be concerned if my club were doing these deals. Very long contracts for players who might not do well in the PL.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:36

    Can You Feel It. Can You Feel It. Can You Feel It. Hey Chelsea fans. Can You Feel It

  • Comment posted by Runcorn_Mac, today at 19:36

    In January he early nearly signed for Bournemouth but didn't due to hamstring issues.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:35

    How come Chelsea are prepared to back Pochettino. But not Potter when he was manager

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:35

    In, out, in, out, shake it all about.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:34

    Sorry. But Jackson could turn out to be Pollocks

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:33

    Have we ever had someone called Jackson played in the Premier League before

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 19:37

      Mark replied:
      Matt Jackson at Everton I think.

  • Comment posted by just4now, today at 19:33

    Personally am looking forward to the new season. If Potter was given this opportunity, the pre season to get rid of the inflated squad am sure he would have gone on to do better the coming season.

    Alas it's pochettino and am excited. A manager has the full pre season, no covid sanctions wars takeovers to worry about, no european football so the wkend is focused on training and..

    Btw a new drogba

  • Comment posted by Arthur Pint, today at 19:33

    Chelsea would give out 80yr contracts to players if they thought it would help them avoid FFP scrutiny.😵‍💫

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 19:38

      Mark replied:
      I thought they'd said that contracts of that length weren't allowed.

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 19:33

    I wonder if the BBC are going to report on Cardiff being told to pay the rest of the sala transfer fee? Thought not..

    #gettingdeletedin5432...

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:32

    I cant wait when Chelsea sign his brothers, Jermaine, Randy, Marvin and Tito

  • Comment posted by Kellys Bar, today at 19:32

    The FFP rule amendment of a maximum term the transfer fee can be spread over is a 5 year period, comes live on the 1st July. So in four and a half hours......wow

    • Reply posted by just4now, today at 19:36

      just4now replied:
      Had to have a lol on that, i think you might be right....
      .... Caceido to come in soon?

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 19:32

    Poch starts tomorrow... officially... looking forward to a new season:-)

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 19:31

    Chelsea can now play with 11 forwards in their starting line up.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 19:30

    I'm sorry, Nicholas Jackson.
    Whoooooooooooooooooo?

  • Comment posted by xraybaby, today at 19:30

    Just as I thought Arsenal were becoming the new Chelsea, Chelsea have become the old /new Chelsea again.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 19:30

    8 year contract. Is he going to get Chelsea out of this mess and put them in top 4 in the Premier League this season. And maybe give Chelsea another chance to win the Premier League title.

