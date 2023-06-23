Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee Utd, Tilio, Shinnie, Maja
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic have agreed a fee with Melbourne City to sign Australia striker Marco Tilio, 21. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen hope to have Graeme Shinnie back on a permanent return from Wigan Athletic in time for pre-season training next week. (Daily Record)
Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has brushed off speculation that he could be set to leave Rangers for a return to Turkey after just one season at Ibrox. (TRT via Daily Record)
Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, linked with Rangers, is attracting interest from Fulham, Anderlecht of Belgium and Spain's Real Valladolid. (Glasgow Times)
Celtic target Yang Hyun-Jun is frustrated as Gangwon refuse to sell the 21-year-old winger during their fight to avoid relegation. (Naver Sports via Scottish Sun)
Enquiries from England have been made regarding Hearts pair Jorge Grant and Toby Sibbick, while their is interest from Europe in Orestis Kiomourtzoglou. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Celtic are set to form a feeder club partnership with Austrian second-tier side Admira Wacker. (Herald)
Experienced duo Aziz Behich and Arnaud Djoum could quit Dundee United after relegation to the Championship. (Daily Record)