Close menu

Sandro Tonali: Newcastle sign AC Milan and Italy midfielder on five-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Newcastlecomments218

Sandro Tonali of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and AC Milan
Tonali won the Serie A title with Milan in 2021-22

Newcastle United have signed AC Milan and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract, becoming Eddie Howe's first signing of the summer as his side prepares for Champions League football.

The reported £55million fee would make him the most expensive Italian footballer of all time.

Tonali helped Milan win Serie A in 2021-22 and was part of the side which reached last season's Champions League semi-finals.

He was also a member of Italy's squad at the Under-21 European Championships.

Tonali told the club website: "I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St. James' Park, I can't wait to feel the warmth of the fans."

'He is an exceptional talent'

Newcastle head coach Howe said of Tonali: "He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us.

"At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe's top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.

"But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I'm excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead."

Tonali came through the ranks at Brescia and made his professional debut for them in Serie B at 17.

Brescia were promoted to Serie A in 2018-19 and, though the club was relegated the following season, Tonali made his Italy debut during that campaign when he came on as a substitute against Liechtenstein in October 2019.

He joined AC Milan on loan in the summer of 2020 and, after making the move permanent the following year, scored five goals in 36 top-flight appearances as the club won the Italian title in 2022.

Tonali scored twice in 34 Serie A outings as the San Siro side finished fourth last season, while he made 12 appearances in the Champions League before Milan were knocked out by rivals Inter in the semi-finals.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

219 comments

  • Comment posted by Triggs1980, today at 12:16

    Whilst everyone is battling it out for the likes of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice & Moises Caicedo, this seems like the shrewdest piece of business to date. An amazing holding midfielder that frees up an already proven and highly dangerous Bruno Guimaraes - Eddie Howe must be loving this!

    • Reply posted by ManUnitedsucks776, today at 12:21

      ManUnitedsucks776 replied:
      well said there other good players around the world waiting to be noticed good player and will thrive in Newcastle

  • Comment posted by Chris Cooper, today at 12:12

    Great signing. Looking forward to seeing him in the PL.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 12:20

      Turtle replied:
      Newcastle did well to finish second in the league last season but they've been terrible for about 25 years prior to that!

  • Comment posted by phone, today at 12:12

    Congrats Newcastle on what seems a perfect signing.

    The right age, attitude and ability.

    It’s going to be another fascinating season of Premier League football.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:32

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Good signing. The top four is going to be very competitive

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:15

    I'm a Milan supporter so gutted he has gone, but glad he's going to go and work for Eddie

    • Reply posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 12:40

      Deadly Nightshade replied:
      Of course you are. You go to all the home games 😴😴

  • Comment posted by Carlo VH, today at 12:12

    Swapped his pasta for Greggs - what a good lad and looking forward to seeing how he fits in and thrives under Eddie Howe's superb coaching.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How do you think he will take to the Brown Ale

  • Comment posted by JillMiller, today at 12:12

    Fair play to them - looks a great signing.

    • Reply posted by confluence, today at 12:53

      confluence replied:
      Eddie Howe massively out of his depth. Will be sacked by Xmas

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 12:25

    Good signing for Newcastle Utd.

    On a different note, all transfer fees should be completely transparent; "undisclosed sum" needs to end.

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 12:40

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Why

  • Comment posted by ManUnitedsucks776, today at 12:19

    Man untied should take notes from Newcastle and Liverpool
    There other players then Mount, Kane etc
    But overall this is a good signing from Newcastle you have found a exceptional young talented footballer
    From a Liverpool Fan

    • Reply posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 12:21

      Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC replied:
      Who cannot spell

  • Comment posted by TheWorldNeedsAHardReset, today at 12:26

    I’m very impressed by this signing! Newcastle have done a quality bit of business!

  • Comment posted by hillbillydancer, today at 12:16

    Welcome to NUFC! Hopefully you can showcase your undoubted talent in the famous black and white!

    • Reply posted by Permain, today at 12:24

      Permain replied:
      And in Saudi green.

  • Comment posted by ScoobyDoo99, today at 12:16

    Get in!!! Welcome to the club.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He should be a good addition. Have you worked on his chant yet as you could do it to the tune of Thats Amore

  • Comment posted by robbo, today at 12:12

    He must like vertical stripes

  • Comment posted by IJB, today at 12:31

    Dear BBC, it's actually Newcastle United...Newcastle United were formed by the amalgamation of Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End, therefore a city truly UNITED

    • Reply posted by Stop wait and go, today at 12:36

      Stop wait and go replied:
      keep up the good work mate

  • Comment posted by Hurn, today at 12:13

    Big signing!!

  • Comment posted by Davey Nellist, today at 12:23

    Fantastic signing which will free up Bruno. A left back needed next to give BDB some competition

    • Reply posted by Ashers1812, today at 12:48

      Ashers1812 replied:
      apparently he won't be freeing up Bruno. He's not a sitting mid. We're still looking at No. 6 CDMs.

  • Comment posted by Lestat22, today at 12:20

    FINALLLYYYY

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:24

    When he hits a great pass like a chip or on the floor. Thats Tonali. When he scores a great goal and the fans start to cheer. Thats Tonali

    • Reply posted by Jay, today at 12:30

      Jay replied:
      Terrible

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:24

    Thats Tonali

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 12:21

    He stalled badly last season, if he can rediscover his mojo though, he will be a good signing.

  • Comment posted by Hell Toupee , today at 12:30

    Excited about this. Proven quality. Welcome Tonali HWTL

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport