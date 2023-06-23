Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry defender Ronan Boyce and Cork's John O’Donovan contest a high ball at the Brandywell

Derry City have moved four points behind Shamrock Rovers thanks to a 2-0 victory over Cork City at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Cork substitute Cian Murphy wasted an excellent chance and then hit the woodwork before Jamie McGonigle glanced in the Derry opener.

Aaron Bolger squandered another Cork opportunity before Tiernan McGinty sealed the points in the final minute.

The debutant slotted home just seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Rovers slipped up with a 2-2 draw against Bohemians and Derry will meet the champions in a top-two showdown on Monday night after ending their winless run of four games.

This encounter came down to finishing and Cork will make the long trip south ruing missed opportunities to earn a fifth win in six Premier Division games.

The visitors were first to threaten after a tepid opening to the game with Murphy intercepting a weak header back from Mark Connolly but then scooping wide with only keeper Brian Maher to beat.

Connolly came much closer minutes later with his strike coming off the post and Kevin Custovic fired wide from the rebound.

Derry failed to create a clear-cut chance until first-half injury time but they made it count as McGonigle found the corner of the net from a Brendan Kavanagh cross.

Bolger found himself clear on goal early in the second half but he failed to control the ball and could only flick the ball wide of the goal.

It was another let-off for the Candystripes and they improved with Cork keeper Jimmy Corcoran denying Jordan McEneff before McGonigle blazed over.

It was a dream debut for McGinty as he capped his first appearance by netting from a Ben Doherty pull-back and securing a much-needed win in Derry's title challenge.