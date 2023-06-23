Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry defender Ronan Boyce and Cork's John O’Donovan contest a high ball at the Brandywell

Derry City have moved four points behind Shamrock Rovers thanks to a 2-0 victory over Cork City at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Cork substitute Cian Murphy wasted an excellent chance and then hit the woodwork before Jamie McGonigle glanced in the Derry opener.

Aaron Bolger squandered another Cork opportunity before Tiernan McGinty sealed the points in the final minute.

The debutant slotted home just seconds after coming on as a substitute.

More to follow...