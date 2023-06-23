Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Dean Campbell's only goal for Stevenage was the winning strike in their stunning 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round in January

Barrow have signed midfielder Dean Campbell on a two-year deal after he was released by Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old spent 14 years with his hometown club and made 75 appearances.

He spent last season on loan in League Two with Stevenage and played 26 times in all competitions.

"Personally, I wanted to come here because it's a team with ambition, but it's also a manager who wants to improve players," he told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.