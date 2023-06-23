Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Teddy Jenks spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Aberdeen and joined Crawley on loan last summer

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed Teddy Jenks after the midfielder was released by Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old only made two senior appearances for the Premier League club, which both came in the EFL Cup.

He spent last season on loan at Crawley Town, making 21 appearances before a hamstring injury ended his campaign.

"Teddy's a good technical player who is comfortable in possession," Rovers boss Duncan Ferguson said.

Forest Green have not disclosed the length of Jenks' contract at the Bolt New Lawn.

