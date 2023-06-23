Close menu

Ruben Neves: Wolves captain joins Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal for club record £47m

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments335

Ruben Neves celebrates for Wolves
Neves was made Wolves captain this season after Conor Coady joined Everton on loan

Wolves have sold captain Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a club record £47m.

The 26-year-old Portugal midfielder had a year left on his contract and leaves after six seasons at Molineux

Neves is the latest big-name player to leave a European club for Saudi Arabia's Pro League.

Earlier this month Karim Benzema left Real Madrid for Al-Ittihad, joining former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo who signed for Al-Nassr in January.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante agreed a deal to leave Chelsea and join France team-mate Benzema at Al-Ittihad earlier this week.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is also close to signing for Saudi Pro-League side Al Ahli while Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva is a target for Al-Hilal.

Neves said at the end of last season he was ambitious amid interest from Barcelona, but with the La Liga champions were not able to come up with an acceptable offer Neves opted for Saudi Arabia.

The fee paid by Al-Hilal surpasses the £41m that Wolves received for Diogo Jota when he switched to Liverpool in 2020.

It is also the biggest transfer fee paid by a Saudi Pro League side, dwarfing the reported 18m euro (£15.4m) deal that took Matheus Pereira from West Brom to Al-Hilal in 2021.

Neves, who helped Wolves gain promotion from the Championship in 2017-18 and then consolidate in the Premier League, described his time at Molineux as "an unbelievable journey" in an open letter to the club's supporters.

He added: "The way we worked together, the way we fought for the club, what we achieved and all the moments we spent together was unbelievable.

"There are no words to describe our dressing room, with a team spirit that I've never experienced before. And then to become captain for the final year made me so proud.

"My kids grew up in Wolverhampton and they were so happy here. Me and my lovely wife will never forget the time we had here as a family."

During his time at the West Midlands club, Neves made 253 appearances and scored 30 goals after joining from Porto in 2017.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs described Neves as one of Wolves' best ever players.

"Ruben is the embodiment of everything you look for when trying to bring players into a football club; a leader, a humble man and an extremely talented footballer who took Wolves to a different level," he said.

"He was part of a great era for this club and will go down as one of our best ever players. We are grateful for everything he has done for Wolves and wish him and his family the very best for the future."

Comments

Join the conversation

337 comments

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 19:12

    When's Samir Al-Ardyce being appointed?

    • Reply posted by ULLATHORNE, today at 19:16

      ULLATHORNE replied:
      Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by willaston1985, today at 19:10

    Soon be at Newcastle on loan...

    • Reply posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 19:13

      Hank Scorpio replied:
      There is absolutely no way that should be allowed to happen.

  • Comment posted by Aidan, today at 19:10

    So much for leaving wolves to fulfill his ambition of playing in the champions league 😂

    • Reply posted by RKP80, today at 19:12

      RKP80 replied:
      The asian champions league!

  • Comment posted by Away days FC, today at 19:11

    What a waste of a career at 26 years old

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 19:23

      Woo87 replied:
      This is the man who left PORTO to play championship football with Wolves... he's been a waste man since day1 its why no big club went in for him when they where hawking him out last season

  • Comment posted by andy paterson, today at 19:12

    Something fishy and very smelly if he goes out on loan from Al-Hilal now ?

    • Reply posted by treble treble, today at 19:15

      treble treble replied:
      Fishy and very smelly ? Head West from Manchester until you hit paydirt

  • Comment posted by damo, today at 19:16

    Then goes to Newcastle on loan next season.

    • Reply posted by theinternet_, today at 19:20

      theinternet_ replied:
      Thus bypassing all FFP rules. What a complete joke

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 19:18

    Surely it would've left a smaller carbon footprint going straight up the M1 rather than fly to Newcastle via Saudi Arabia?

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 19:43

      cooperman replied:
      You've got it wrong. PIF didn't buy Al Hilal as a feeder club for NUFC. They've bought NUFC as a feeder club for Al Hilal.

  • Comment posted by shiningwhit, today at 19:21

    Isn't he on his way to the Toon on loan to help them round the FFP rules?
    Same as Chelsea selling their rejects at overpriced fees to get them out of FFP sanctions. What a dangerous path is being constructed.

    • Reply posted by WTB, today at 19:29

      WTB replied:
      Expect that the majority of Chelsea players are being brought by Premier league teams. Don't let facts get in the way of your agenda though.

  • Comment posted by Jack Goodman, today at 19:24

    Unless it is a blag to send them back to their owned teams in English football, who cares? America have tried the superstar thing, China did, now Saudi Arabia, a few guys going over there will make little difference, it takes 100’s of players to make a league, and even if if they signed all the best players in the world, I’d still support the same club I do now!

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 19:44

      jay replied:
      Do you only watch your own club play and no others?

  • Comment posted by Azzurri, today at 19:21

    LIV owns Golf now they sit head of the board with PGA puppets bagging money, watch out Football they are coming for you.

  • Comment posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 19:14

    ...and probably coming right back to Newcastle. Nothing bent here folks. Move along.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 19:11

    What a waste of talent.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:15

    Very strange move for a player coming into his prime, youngest captain in the champions league while at Porto, moved to wolves and did a solid job in the prem, before chasing the money in Saudi. If you just saw his career path you'd think he was 10 years older and this is his decline. Surely quality of life doesn't improve with money once you reach a certain point anyway

    • Reply posted by KO, today at 19:17

      KO replied:
      In fairness, he looks 35.

  • Comment posted by WTB, today at 19:16

    This was reported days ago, hardly worthy of a breaking news tag is it?

  • Comment posted by Leave It Gripper, today at 19:27

    Oh come on, the PL has attracted 100s of overseas players for 30 years due to the money it generates from TV deals. Its literally creamed of everyone who was not wanted by real and barca but worldclass. Now someone with deeper pockets is doing the same. Saudi did it with Golf and now its football.

    • Reply posted by MMG, today at 20:08

      MMG replied:
      So that makes it right does it?

  • Comment posted by PepperamiofDarkness, today at 19:32

    Football has been ruined for a long time now.

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 19:29

    Ah, but can he do it on a cold wet night in Safwa City?

    • Reply posted by PepperamiofDarkness, today at 19:37

      PepperamiofDarkness replied:
      You had to look up the city in which the team plays but you don't have the common knowledge to know that it's not cold nor wet there.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 19:13

    Bernard Silva is next. Money talks

    • Reply posted by treble treble, today at 19:15

      treble treble replied:
      “Not only does money talk, it also has the World’s largest listening audience”

      Anon.

  • Comment posted by TheShiner, today at 19:12

    For the ‘footballing project’, no doubt.
    What an incredible lack of ambition.

    • Reply posted by Lancearmstrongster City, today at 19:15

      Lancearmstrongster City replied:
      Loan to NUFC written all over it. Getting round FFP is the new complying with FFP

  • Comment posted by Generative PreTrained Transformer, today at 19:20

    Could random Saudi club please offer Chelsea £80m for Mason Mount.

    • Reply posted by Parliament lying duplictous tory hypocrite, today at 19:24

      Parliament lying duplictous tory hypocrite replied:
      and pls loan him back to Man United on £750K a week

