Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

James Wilson made 83 league appearances in two seasons with Plymouth

Bristol Rovers have signed defender James Wilson on a two-year deal after he left Plymouth Argyle.

The 34-year-old spent two seasons with the Pilgrims and made 46 appearances in all competitions last season as they won the League One title but could not agree terms on a new contract.

"There's no reason why we can't be amongst it this season," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm excited to get going. This is a great club to be at."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.