Harvey Rodgers made 108 league appearances for Accrington after joining in January 2018

Grimsby Town have signed defender Harvey Rodgers on a three-year contract after he rejected a new deal with Accrington Stanley.

The 26-year-old made 53 appearances for Stanley in all competitions last season as they were relegated to League Two.

He came through the academy at Hull City but never made an appearance for the Tigers.

"He is a good age with some good experience behind him," boss Paul Hurst told the club website. external-link

