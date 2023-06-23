Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Alex Cairns kept four clean sheets for Salford City last season

Salford City have signed goalkeeper Alex Cairns from Fleetwood Town on a two-year deal after a loan spell with the club last season.

Cairns, 30, made 26 appearances for the Ammies in the 2022-23 season and helped them reach the League Two play-offs.

He joins following his release by Fleetwood earlier this summer, having made 240 appearances for the club.

"We had some special times last year and I thought if they wanted me it would be an option," Cairns said.

"I came here with the ambition to get the club at minimum into the play-offs. We did that but I was desperate for the promotion myself individually.

"We didn't quite do it this year but with the group that we've got going into the season, that's what sold it."

