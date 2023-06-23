Last updated on .From the section Newport

Bryn Morris (left) scored in Grimsby's 2-0 win at Newport last season

Newport County have signed defensive midfielder Bryn Morris after he was he released by League Two rivals Grimsby Town.

Morris has agreed a two-year contract at Rodney Parade and becomes the Exiles' third summer recruit.

The 27-year-old, a product of Middlesbrough's academy, has made 200 senior appearances, including 42 in his one season at Grimsby.

"Bryn is a great addition," said Newport manager Graham Coughlan.

"He has a lot of experience and will give us additional ball control in the middle of the park.

"He has a great engine which will fit into how we play. He is also a great character who displays strong leadership qualities, so I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Hartlepool-born Morris made a handful of first-team appearances at Boro, while he also had spells on loan at Burton Albion, Coventry City, York City and Walsall.

He joined Shrewsbury Town in 2017 and, after a loan at Wycombe Wanderers, moved to Portsmouth on a permanent deal in 2019.

Morris went on loan to Northampton Town before rejoining Burton, and had a loan stint at Hartlepool before his move to Grimsby in 2022.

Newport have already signed attacking midfielder Nathan Wood and defender Kyle Jameson this summer.

