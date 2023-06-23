Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Kluivert has already played in five different countries across Europe

Bournemouth have signed Dutch forward Justin Kluivert from Roma in a reported £9.6m deal. external-link

The 24-year-old, who arrives on a long-term contract, is the Cherries' first signing under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Kluivert, who has two caps for the Netherlands, was on loan at Valencia last term, scoring eight goals in 29 appearances.

Chief executive Neill Blake said Kluivert's "arrival is a sign of his ambition, which is matched by ours".

Blake added: "Justin is an exciting and versatile attacking player who has an eye for goal. He is pacey, direct and boasts a high level of technical ability.

"Although he only recently turned 24, Justin has a wealth of experience and has played domestically at the highest level in five different countries."

Kluivert, son of former Ajax, Barcelona and Newcastle striker Patrick, started his career in the Ajax youth system.

In 2018, he moved to Serie A side Roma but struggled to establish himself in the Italian capital and subsequently enjoyed loan spells at RB Leipzig, Nice and in La Liga.

Newly-appointed Bournemouth head coach Iraola had been keen to bolster his side's attack before the start of the new season.

Dominic Solanke and midfielder Philip Billing were the club's joint-top goalscorers last season with seven goals each.

Bournemouth begin their 2023-24 Premier League campaign at home to West Ham on 12 August.