Justin Kluivert: Bournemouth sign Dutch forward from Roma

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Justin Kluivert
Kluivert has already played in five different countries across Europe

Bournemouth have signed Dutch forward Justin Kluivert from Roma in a reported £9.6m deal.external-link

The 24-year-old, who arrives on a long-term contract, is the Cherries' first signing under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Kluivert, who has two caps for the Netherlands, was on loan at Valencia last term, scoring eight goals in 29 appearances.

Chief executive Neill Blake said Kluivert's "arrival is a sign of his ambition, which is matched by ours".

Blake added: "Justin is an exciting and versatile attacking player who has an eye for goal. He is pacey, direct and boasts a high level of technical ability.

"Although he only recently turned 24, Justin has a wealth of experience and has played domestically at the highest level in five different countries."

Kluivert, son of former Ajax, Barcelona and Newcastle striker Patrick, started his career in the Ajax youth system.

In 2018, he moved to Serie A side Roma but struggled to establish himself in the Italian capital and subsequently enjoyed loan spells at RB Leipzig, Nice and in La Liga.

Newly-appointed Bournemouth head coach Iraola had been keen to bolster his side's attack before the start of the new season.

Dominic Solanke and midfielder Philip Billing were the club's joint-top goalscorers last season with seven goals each.

Bournemouth begin their 2023-24 Premier League campaign at home to West Ham on 12 August.

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by Vladimir Bystrov, today at 21:44

    Must be every young man's dream to grow up and one day play for Bournemouth....

  • Comment posted by Russell1970, today at 21:36

    Here for the money, not the ambition sorry Bournemouth fans

  • Comment posted by Redbobby4president, today at 21:32

    With his lineage you just want him to do well. Good luck Justin and Bournemouth!

  • Comment posted by yido1981, today at 21:26

    9.5 million in today's market is a steal
    Has potential to be worth 3 or 4 times that in the future

    • Reply posted by Russell1970, today at 21:34

      Russell1970 replied:
      You do make me laugh! In a struggling team likely to be relegated I don’t think so

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 21:25

    Bournemouth sign Kluivert. Relax. Not that one.

  • Comment posted by G81, today at 21:25

    I like Jk from what I've seen of him, but didn't he have a big move to the prem fall through a couple of years ago due to him failing a medical?

    • Reply posted by boyboy, today at 21:32

      boyboy replied:
      Think it was a move to Fulham but didn’t take place due to correct paperwork being in place at last day

  • Comment posted by JimmyB, today at 21:14

    hes come for a good pay day, with respect to Bournemouth he can't have any great ambition

  • Comment posted by m123, today at 20:54

    OMG. A m a z i n g N e w s ! ! !

  • Comment posted by Kingnick1956, today at 20:46

    Obviously no real ambition

  • Comment posted by Gunner, today at 20:43

    Hope it works out for both
    Best of luck

    • Reply posted by Fartman, today at 21:12

      Fartman replied:
      Thanks Gunner, I’m sure it will

  • Comment posted by David Mckinnon , today at 20:43

    Hopefully Bournemouth will be relegated for sacking a manager who did a smashing job

    • Reply posted by AFCB_Dave, today at 20:48

      AFCB_Dave replied:
      Sorry but that is nonsense. We played terrible football for pretty much the whole time he was in charge. Why are people losing their minds when they rarely saw us play?

  • Comment posted by John, today at 20:40

    It wasnt too long ago top clubs in europe wanted this player. Roma won the race and ruined him, a low key move like this to a club not expected to win every game may well do him a favour. If he does find the form of his earlier days and realise 50% of the potential he demonstrated at Ajax then Bournmouth have a good player for a season or 2 until some comes in & flashes the cash to take him away.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 21:12

      David replied:
      If he is any good they will be in for him much quicker than that

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 20:37

    Terrible signing.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 21:19

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Cheers meg

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 20:35

    Could be great business

  • Comment posted by Smithsonian, today at 20:35

    Who....?
    Never herd of him...?
    Money down the drain...!

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 20:39

      Gunner replied:
      Why do id… always say this… find it in most threads, only good thing is it shows the id…

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 20:33

    Good luck from Newcastle. Is great to see Bournemouth getting on with business. Hopefully a great signing

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 20:28

    Why is everyone talking about his dad, when Thiago signed for liverpool no one talked about his dad, when lampard signed for man city no one talked about his dad.

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 20:34

      Chubbs83 replied:
      Because they were far worse players than their sons.

      This is the complete opposite.

  • Comment posted by living room at no 10, today at 20:25

    not intetested in bournemouth, the soul and heart of the club died earlier in the week. anything happens at that club now will
    not have any relevance to bournemout as a club, it will be about the owner and money. Sad days to be a football fam, even sadder being a bournemouth football fan

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 20:34

      Chubbs83 replied:
      Yay Brexit!

  • Comment posted by Pdogg, today at 20:22

    Thought I'd clicked on a link from 1999 for a second.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 20:31

      Chris replied:
      Glad I wasn't the only one

