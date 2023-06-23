Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Ellis Iandolo scored his only goal of last season in Swindon's 2-1 home defeat by Walsall

Colchester United have signed defender Ellis Iandolo from Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal, reuniting him with U's boss Ben Garner, having played under him at Swindon in the 2021-22 season.

Iandolo is Colchester's first signing of the summer transfer window.

"I think everyone comes to a point where they need new challenges and they want a change of scenery and for me this was the perfect fit," he said.

"I spoke to the gaffer on the phone and we had conversations about what our ambitions are this year. After seeing the facilities, everything is very exciting for me so I can't wait to get going."

Iandolo played 172 games for the Robins, 26 of them last season and he is set to make his Colchester debut at home to his former club when they meet on the first day of the season on 5 August.

