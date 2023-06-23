Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Erik Pieters spent three years with Burnley before joining the Baggies

West Bromwich Albion defender Erik Pieters has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

The Dutchman made 36 appearances last season after arriving in September following his release by Burnley.

Pieters, 34, began his career at FC Utrecht and PSV Eindhoven before first coming to England 10 years ago when he joined Stoke City.

"I was very keen to keep Erik at the club after his contribution last season," said boss Carlos Corberan. external-link

"His experience and versatility are both important, but first and foremost he is an excellent defender - and also the type of personality we want in our squad.

"We are delighted that he will be on board for the coming campaign."

The Baggies finished ninth in the table last season, just three points outside the play-off places, and begin the 2023-24 campaign with a trip to Blackburn Rovers on 5 August.

Their first home match of the new season will be against Swansea City seven days later.

"It's really key to me that I have a good relationship with the manager. We spoke a lot last season, and I think the main thing is that he values me as a player," said Pieters.

"I'll play wherever he needs me, and I want to keep going until I can't do it anymore. I love the game too much.

"I have played professionally since I was 17, so it's in my blood. It's something I wake up and go to sleep thinking about."