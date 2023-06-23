Last updated on .From the section Derby

Curtis Nelson has featured in all three EFL divisions and made more than 500 appearances in all competitions

Derby County have signed central defender Curtis Nelson on a two-year deal following his departure from Blackpool this summer.

The former Plymouth and Oxford player, 30, made 18 appearances in four months with the Seasiders last season.

Nelson moved to Bloomfield Road after leaving their then Championship rivals Cardiff City, where he made 127 appearances in three-and-a-half years.

"I've got another challenge now, I feel fit and ready to go," Nelson said.

The defender is the fourth summer signing announced by Derby in the past four days, following the arrivals of versatile winger Joe Ward, goalkeeper Josh Vickers and left-back Callum Elder.

He comes in as Rams boss Paul Warne reshapes his side in an attempt to get the club back to the Championship.

They failed in their bid for promotion last season, missing out on a play-off spot on the final day of the regular season.

"I think it's a massive opportunity for the club to get back to where it once was," Nelson told the club website. external-link

"He [Warne] wants me to come in and help the club get promoted, that's the number one aim.

"I know every single team in the league will want that but more so for Derby - we want to go up this year."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.