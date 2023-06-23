Walsall: Jack Earing, Taylor Allen, Joe Foulkes & Marvellous Onabirekhanlen sign new deals
Walsall quartet Jack Earing, Taylor Allen, Joe Foulkes and Marvellous Onabirekhanlen have signed new deals with the club.
Midfielder Earing, 24, who had his 2022-23 campaign ended by a knee injury in January last season, has penned a short-term deal.
Allen, 23, has signed a one-year deal with a further 12-month option.
Foulkes, 20, and 18-year-old Onabirekhanlen both spent time out on loan last season.