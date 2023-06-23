Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Jack Earing has made 56 league appearances for Walsall since joining them in the summer of 2021

Walsall quartet Jack Earing, Taylor Allen, Joe Foulkes and Marvellous Onabirekhanlen have signed new deals with the club.

Midfielder Earing, 24, who had his 2022-23 campaign ended by a knee injury in January last season, has penned a short-term deal.

Allen, 23, has signed a one-year deal with a further 12-month option.

Foulkes, 20, and 18-year-old Onabirekhanlen both spent time out on loan last season.