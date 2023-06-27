Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Danilo, Sima, Celtic, Hatate, Yang Hyun-jun
Rangers have made a bid to sign Feyenoord forward Danilo. (Herald - subscription)
However, Rangers' initial offer for Danilo has been rejected but they remain in discussions with Feyenoord. (STV)
Meanwhile, Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Football Insider)
The agent of Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has dismissed speculation linking the Japan international with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad. (Glasgow Times)
Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun admits he may have to wait until January to join Celtic. (Record)
Partick Thistle midfielder Gallagher Lennon, son of former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil, has been given a trial by St Mirren. (Sun)