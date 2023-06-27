Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Danilo, Sima, Celtic, Hatate, Yang Hyun-jun

Scottish

Rangers have made a bid to sign Feyenoord forward Danilo. (Herald - subscription)external-link

However, Rangers' initial offer for Danilo has been rejected but they remain in discussions with Feyenoord. (STV)external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Football Insider)external-link

The agent of Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has dismissed speculation linking the Japan international with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad. (Glasgow Times)external-link

Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun admits he may have to wait until January to join Celtic. (Record)external-link

Partick Thistle midfielder Gallagher Lennon, son of former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil, has been given a trial by St Mirren. (Sun)external-link

