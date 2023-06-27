Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Danilo, Sima, Celtic, Hatate, Yang Hyun-jun
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers have made a bid to sign Feyenoord forward Danilo. (Herald - subscription)
However, Rangers' initial offer for Danilo has been rejected but they remain in discussions with Feyenoord. (STV)
Feyenoord want £7m for Danilo. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Football Insider)
The agent of Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has dismissed speculation linking the Japan international with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad. (Glasgow Times)
Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun admits he may have to wait until January to join Celtic. (Record)
Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will not close the door on a potential return to Celtic. (Sun)
Veteran striker Steven Fletcher, having left Dundee United, is a target for Motherwell and could also be of interest to St Mirren and Fleetwood Town. (Sun)
Partick Thistle midfielder Gallagher Lennon, son of former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil, has been given a trial by St Mirren. (Sun)