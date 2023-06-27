Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Danilo, Sima, Celtic, Hatate, Yang Hyun-jun

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Gossip graphic

Rangers have made a bid to sign Feyenoord forward Danilo. (Herald - subscription)external-link

However, Rangers' initial offer for Danilo has been rejected but they remain in discussions with Feyenoord. (STV)external-link

Feyenoord want £7m for Danilo. (Sun)external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Football Insider)external-link

The agent of Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has dismissed speculation linking the Japan international with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad. (Glasgow Times)external-link

Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun admits he may have to wait until January to join Celtic. (Record)external-link

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will not close the door on a potential return to Celtic. (Sun)external-link

Veteran striker Steven Fletcher, having left Dundee United, is a target for Motherwell and could also be of interest to St Mirren and Fleetwood Town. (Sun)external-link

Partick Thistle midfielder Gallagher Lennon, son of former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil, has been given a trial by St Mirren. (Sun)external-link

The back page of the Scottish Daily Express on 280623The back page of the Courier on 280623
How to follow your PremiershipSun) team with the BBC

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport