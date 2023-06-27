Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Reports in Saudi Arabia suggest Al Ittihad are interested in Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate. (Record) external-link

New Celtic signing Odin Thiago Holm shows off his daring side with a cliff dive in his Norwegian homeland. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are close to completing a deal for Melbourne's Australia international winger Marco Tilio but may have to wait until January to capture Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun. (Record) external-link

Some Celtic supporters are unimpressed with the club's new home kit for season 2023-24. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic forward Robbie Keane has taken charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Rangers have been given permission by the Scottish FA to take the SPFL to court over a sponsorship row. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Celtic and Rangers face competition from Sheffield United for BK Hacken striker Benie Traore. (Yorkshire Live) external-link

Abdallah Sima's former manager Jindrich Trpisovsky says the Rangers target's "speed, ability to pass opponents and athleticism are all extremely good" as he describes the forward as "a team player". (Record) external-link

Former Hearts defender Andy Webster is close to becoming the club's new academy director. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Hearts' first offer for Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera has been rejected. (Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen defender Shay Logan has taken on a new job fixing the lights at the club's Pittodrie ground. (Sun) external-link

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie has headed to Aberdeen to finalise a permanent return to the club from Wigan Athletic. (Record) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale expects the club to sell forward Joel Nouble before the start of the new Scottish Premiership season. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Defender Joe Shaughnessy says joining Dundee following his St Mirren exit was "a pretty easy decision" after talking with new Dens Park manager Tony Docherty. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle hopes to return from long-term injury in time for the start of the club's European fixtures next month. (Record) external-link

Hibs' Boyle is "feeling good" but "trying not to get carried away" after training all summer. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is unsure whether Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery will return to the club following last season's loan spell. (Courier - subscription) external-link