Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kyogo Furuhashi has scored 54 goals in 83 Celtic appearances

Prolific Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is a target for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Midfielder Tsoanelo Letsosa, 19, is expected to leave Celtic to join Manchester City-owned Lommel SK on a free transfer. (Football Insider) external-link

Returning Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he did try to sign club captain Callum McGregor for Leicester City. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rodgers believes Celtic and Scotland midfielder McGregor is capable of playing for a top six Premier League club. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Celtic assistant John Kennedy, who was linked with Tottenham, asked Rodgers for career advice before the latter returned to the club as manager. (Sun) external-link

Michael Beale has "taken on a huge job" at Rangers, says former Chelsea colleague Rodgers. (Sun) external-link

Beale's revamped Rangers will bring out the best in Rodgers, believes the Celtic boss. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo has met with Rangers manager Beale over a potential move north. (The 4th Official) external-link

Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Mail - subscription) external-link

But Rangers are unwilling to meet Cremonese's valuation of forward Cyriel Dessers. (Mail via Football Scotland external-link )

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is close to agreeing a new contract with the club. (Football Insider) external-link

How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

Hearts are interested in Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera, 22. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Aberdeen hope to secure Graeme Shinnie's permanent return to the club before pre-season. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Alex Ferguson wanted to appoint Walter Smith, then with Dundee United, as assistant when he took over at Aberdeen in 1978. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Chief executive Ben Kensell is pleased Hibernian sold Kevin Nisbet to Millwall to help fund several new players. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Scotland forward Nisbet is ready to "step up" after joining Millwall. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link