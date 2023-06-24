Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kyogo, McGregor, Rangers, Sima, Panzo, Aberdeen, Shinnie, Hearts, Hibs, Nisbet, St Johnstone
Prolific Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is a target for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. (Sunday Mail)
Midfielder Tsoanelo Letsosa, 19, is expected to leave Celtic to join Manchester City-owned Lommel SK on a free transfer. (Football Insider)
Returning Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he did try to sign club captain Callum McGregor for Leicester City. (Football Scotland)
Rodgers believes Celtic and Scotland midfielder McGregor is capable of playing for a top six Premier League club. (Herald - subscription)
Celtic assistant John Kennedy, who was linked with Tottenham, asked Rodgers for career advice before the latter returned to the club as manager. (Sun)
Michael Beale has "taken on a huge job" at Rangers, says former Chelsea colleague Rodgers. (Sun)
Beale's revamped Rangers will bring out the best in Rodgers, believes the Celtic boss. (Herald - subscription)
Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo has met with Rangers manager Beale over a potential move north. (The 4th Official)
Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Mail - subscription)
But Rangers are unwilling to meet Cremonese's valuation of forward Cyriel Dessers. (Mail via Football Scotland)
Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is close to agreeing a new contract with the club. (Football Insider)
Hearts are interested in Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera, 22. (Sunday Mail)
Aberdeen hope to secure Graeme Shinnie's permanent return to the club before pre-season. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Alex Ferguson wanted to appoint Walter Smith, then with Dundee United, as assistant when he took over at Aberdeen in 1978. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Chief executive Ben Kensell is pleased Hibernian sold Kevin Nisbet to Millwall to help fund several new players. (Sunday Mail)
Scotland forward Nisbet is ready to "step up" after joining Millwall. (Scotsman - subscription)
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips is out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad because of injury. (Courier - subscription)