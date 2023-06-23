Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Millwall finished eighth in the Championship last season

Millwall have been charged with three counts of misconduct relating to fan behaviour during their Championship match at Wigan Athletic on 22 April.

The Football Association alleges abuse "with either express or implied reference to religion" occurred in the 8th, 12th and 45th minutes of the game.

Millwall have until Friday, 30 June to respond to the charges.

The club said it "strongly condemns" all kinds of discrimination and has "a zero-tolerance policy" to such abuse.

A statement on the club website external-link added that the south-east London outfit "takes a very proactive approach to combatting discrimination and continues to work tirelessly on a wide range of initiatives and measures to help continue driving positive change".

The Lions are "formulating a comprehensive response" to issue to to governing body.

Wigan won the game 2-1 but were relegated from the second tier at the end of the campaign, while Millwall finished the season in eighth place.