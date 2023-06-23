Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Ryan Jackson becomes Sutton United's fourth signing of the summer transfer window

Defender Ryan Jackson will join Sutton United when his contract at Cheltenham Town expires at the end of the month.

The 32-year-old right-back made 43 appearances for the Robins after joining from Gillingham last summer.

Jackson has previously had spells with AFC Wimbledon, Macclesfield Town, Newport County and Colchester United.

"He's got vast experience, is a tremendous character and will bring strong competition to our back line," boss Matt Gray told the club website. external-link

The League Two club have not disclosed the length of Jackson's contract.

