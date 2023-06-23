Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United have signed teenage goalkeeper James Beadle on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 18-year-old, who played for England at this year's Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, will join the club on July 1.

"I'm excited to get started," Beadle told the club website.

"I met with Liam Manning [Oxford head coach] and was hugely impressed by his plans and how the club is set up."

Beadle spent the second half of last season on loan with Crewe Alexandra where he made nine appearances and kept three clean sheets before suffering an ankle injury.

The League Two side had been keen to retain his services for another season.

"James is highly rated and for good reason," said Manning.

"He's tall, athletic, commands his area and is a modern keeper who distributes the ball really well.

"Even though he's only 18, he has a fantastic attitude, and we can't wait to start working with him to continue his development."

Beadle is Oxford's fourth summer signing.