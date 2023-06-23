Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Charlie Finney made nine League Two appearances last season

Crewe Alexandra midfielder Charlie Finney has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two side.

The 19-year-old, who also has a further 12-month option on his contract, has made 13 first-team appearances for the club.

Finney made his debut in the Carabao Cup last season, having first joined the club aged six.

He also had brief spell on loan at Chorley in National League North last season.