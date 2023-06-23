Last updated on .From the section Bundesliga

Raphael Guerreiro has earned 64 caps for Portugal

German champions Bayern Munich have signed Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old joins Bayern after seven seasons at Dortmund, signing a three-year deal.

Guerreiro, part of the Portugal side that won Euro 2016, will reunite with Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel who brought him to Dortmund.

"When the call came from Bayern, my decision was made quickly," Guerreiro said.

"I'm a player who always likes to have the ball - it's about dominating the game and I want to create chances.

"I will do everything to win as many titles as possible. That is the philosophy of Bayern."

Several players have made the move from Dortmund to Bayern over the past decade, including Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze.

Defender Mats Hummels was the most recent player to make the move, in 2016, and has since returned to Dortmund.

Despite being primarily a defender, Guerreiro can also play in midfield and provided a league-high 12 assists in the 2022-23 season, in addition to four goals.

His efforts helped Dortmund push Bayern all the way in the Bundesliga title race; however, the Munich side won it on goal difference on a nail-biting final day. It was their 11th straight league title.

Guerreiro is Bayern's second signing this summer after midfielder Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, who also arrived on a free transfer.