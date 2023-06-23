Edouard Mendy: Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli close to signing Chelsea goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is close to signing for Saudi Pro-League side Al Ahli.
Talks are ongoing but Mendy is expected to join the big-name players moving to the country.
The Senegal international, 31, joined Chelsea in 2020 from Rennes, providing competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga.
He became first choice, winning the 2020-21 Champions League, and was named Uefa's goalkeeper of the season and Best Fifa men's keeper for 2021.
A move to Al Ahli would see Mendy join the growing ranks of elite players persuaded to join a Saudi Arabian club.
Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante recently agreed to sign for league champions Al-Ittihad and will be joined there by Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.
Meanwhile, Blues centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and winger Hakim Ziyech are also reportedly the subject of interest from teams in the league.
- Latest Chelsea news, analysis and fan views
- Get Blues news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Far Post podcast
- Our coverage of Chelsea is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Chelsea - go straight to all the best content