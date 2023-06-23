Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Adam Randell celebrated promotion in just his second full season as a first-team regular at Argyle

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Randell says he is proud to be representing his hometown club in the Championship.

The 22-year-old agreed a new three-year contract with the League One champions earlier this week.

He has established himself in the Pilgrims' first team over the past two years and played 40 times in all competitions last season.

"It makes me so proud to play in front of everyone and represent where I'm from," he told BBC Radio Devon.

Argyle registered 101 points to top League One by three points after an epic three-way battle with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday for promotion.

It signalled a return to the second tier for Argyle the first time since 2010.

"It's something that I'm really looking forward to, it's another achievement for myself as well as the club," Randell said.

"To call myself a Championship footballer is obviously something that I've wanted to do for a few years.

"I've managed to make it become a reality and hopefully I'll be out there playing a fair few games.

"There's a lot of big names in there and that's where we want to be, we want to be one of those big names," the former Torquay United loanee added.

"I don't think people are going to want to come here, it'll be a tough place to play. We're in good form, especially at home, so I think we can definitely compete."