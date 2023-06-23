Last updated on .From the section Man City

Silva joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2017

Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is a target for Saudi Pro-League side Al Hilal.

Silva's contract with City runs to 2025 and, while the club are keen for him to sign an extension, he has a number of offers on the table.

Paris St-Germain are also interested in the 28-year-old, as are Barcelona, who have been linked with the Portuguese for the past two summers.

Barcelona have already agreed to sign his club captain Ilkay Gundogan.

However, both clubs could be eclipsed by the salaries on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh-based Al Hilal, who are in the process of signing Ruben Neves from Wolves, are pushing hard to persuade Silva to join.

The Portuguese international has been involved in all five Premier League title successes at City under Pep Guardiola after joining the club in 2017.

He helped the club win the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

A number of high-profile players have already moved to Saudi Arabian clubs.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January.

France midfielder N'Gola Kante has also agreed to join the country's league champions Al-Ittihad after the end of his contract at Chelsea, while compatriot Karim Benzema has also signed for the same side.