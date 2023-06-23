Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

John McGinn has been a key player for a succession of Aston Villa managers since 2018

Aston Villa captain John McGinn has signed a new contract to stay with the Premier League club until 2027.

The Scotland midfielder, 28, joined Villa in 2018 from Hibernian.

He scored the decisive second goal in the 2019 Championship play-off final to earn Villa promotion back to the Premier League and has been a key player in the top flight.

McGinn was named Villa skipper last summer and made 36 appearances in all competitions during the 2022-23 season.

The deal that brought him from Easter Road to Villa Park has proved to be excellent business.

"He immediately endeared himself to the Villa support with his all-action displays in the middle of the park. One of the first names on the teamsheet ever since, the firm fans' favourite was named club captain last summer," the club said in a statement.

McGinn is gearing up for Villa's first European campaign since the 2010-11 season, following their qualification for the Europa Conference League.

He has made 184 appearances for Villa, scoring 17 goals.