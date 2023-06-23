Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Wollacott joins Hibs from Charlton Athletic, where he played 20 games last season

Hibernian have signed goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on a three-year deal after paying Charlton Athletic an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old is a Ghana international and has 11 caps.

Wollacott worked under Easter Road boss Lee Johnson during their time together at Bristol City.

"He's athletic, brave, and confident and, with big competitions coming up, it's important we're strong in the goalkeeping department," said Johnson.

"He's a player I've known for some time and it's great to see that he's starting to fulfil his potential. He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana."

Wollacott, who missed last year's World Cup due to a finger injury sustained in the warm up for his last outing before the tournament, will provide competition for captain David Marshall.

After multiple loan spells during his seven years at Bristol City, he joined Swindon Town for the 2021-22 season before making the switch to League One with The Addicks last summer, where he played 20 games.

On Thursday, Hibs announced the signing of left-back Jordan Obita, while veteran forward Adam Le Fondre has also been recruited.