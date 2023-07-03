Close menu

Sandro Tonali: The 'football masochist' who has signed for Newcastle United

By Mina RzoukiItalian football writer

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments30

Sandro Tonali in action for AC Milan
Sandro Tonali has become the most expensive Italian footballer ever

At a time when football belongs more to the capitalists and less to the romantics, Serie A still boasts a few love stories.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic just had to go back and retire at the club he loved the most. Romelu Lukaku couldn't tear himself away from the Nerazzurri stripes. Italian players have regularly turned down bigger and better deals to remain playing in the peninsula for their beloved clubs.

Sandro Tonali made the ultimate gesture of any footballer when he took a pay cut to ensure his stay at Milan in 2021, sticking with the team he supported as a child. There is no greater love than an Italian boy and his favourite club. Or so we thought.

That love story is now over after Newcastle United made the 23-year-old midfielder the world's most expensive Italian by signing him for a fee in the region of £55m from AC Milan.

"I know what I did to get to this shirt and I would never make the mistake of leaving," he once told Corriere della Sera. Milan was the dream.

He comes from Sant'Angelo, a tiny town in the province of Lodi with only 13,000 inhabitants, most of whom, like Tonali, support Milan. Former Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso was his idol. Unsurprising when you consider that spirit and grit are the adjectives often used to describe Santangiolinos.

From an early age Sandrino, as he's affectionately referred to by those who watched him grow up, showed his potential. Combative, with a great sense of positioning and an innate understanding of the game, Tonali had what it took to break through.

Football is always fun for children, but Tonali seemed to especially revel in the tough moments. A footballing masochist, he wouldn't delight in the game unless he had to suffer for the win.

Arriving at Brescia, Tonali began to capture the attention of all of Italy. Who was this kid referred to as the heir of Andrea Pirlo? "Tonali doesn't look like me as a player. He is much more complete, both defensively and offensively," explained Pirlo when asked about the youngster.

It wasn't Pirlo whom Tonali sought to model his game after, but rather his team-mate, former Rangers midfielder Gattuso.

In a short film released by AC Milan on the player called 'Sandro Tonali - A Rossonero dream come true', one anecdote revealed that a mug with Gattuso's image printed on it was among Tonali's most prized possessions.

When his mum accidentally broke it, he painstakingly ensured each piece was glued back together.

Like Gattuso, Tonali possesses a combative style, spirit of sacrifice and ability to cover ground. Most importantly however, he is an old school professional who cares about the game.

Prior to the Champions League semi-final against Inter, Tonali shut out the world to concentrate. Stricter diet, constant training, PR duties were rescheduled, no social media, no birthday celebrations - just a slice of cake and a candle. There was a job to do and a game to be played.

'The man who can play anywhere'

Nothing ever seemed as important to Tonali as football and Milan. In his first season at the club, he struggled.

Many noted how realising the dream of playing in the Rossoneri colours took an emotional toll on the player and delayed his integration. Coach Stefano Pioli worked with him closely and in the second season, Tonali became one of the superstars behind the Scudetto win.

Milan were not supposed to win the title in 2022. It was too early in their project and Inter had the better team.

A young group with more potential than experience, it was up to Milan to rise to the occasion and capitalise when Inter began to fall behind. When the pressure was on, Tonali demonstrated his capacity to do anything and everything in service of the team.

He scored the winner against Lazio in gameweek 34, he was the engine that ensured the win against Fiorentina in gameweek 35, and he pushed Milan further up the pitch and scored a brace to destroy bogey team Hellas Verona in gameweek 36. Milan registered six out of six wins in the final stretch.

Tonali was everywhere. He was winning back possession, scoring goals and covering more ground than seemed humanly possible. Compared with his first season at Milan, the midfielder had improved greatly and helped lead his club to their first title in 11 years.

Beppe Bergomi, Inter's legendary centre-back, said it best when it came to describing what makes the player so special: "Tonali is the man who can play anywhere in this Milan [side]. If you notice, every tactical change involves him, he's the one who moves to a specific area of the pitch based on the plans prepared by the coach."

Tonali was Pioli's joker card. Placed anywhere on the pitch, his tactical understanding of the game ensured effective execution of Milan's tactics, whether that be to free Rafael Leao from strict marking, to defend from the front, or to act as an auxiliary striker. Tonali can play in a multitude of positions.

This type of attitude and his attachment to the jersey was why he was viewed upon as 'Capitan Futuro', the future captain of AC Milan. Not any more.

Fans of the club have lost both Paolo Maldini, their legendary former captain who was one of the directors in charge of rebuilding this great club, and now Tonali - the future emblem - in one month.

Milan seem to have opted for a strategy that distances themselves from sentiment and romance to focus on business.

This is a depressing time for the many Italian clubs who have built impressive footballing projects - as shown by so many Italian teams featuring in the latter stages of Europe's top competitions - but who simply cannot afford to retain their talents long enough to compete more consistently with the cashed-up elite.

As for Newcastle, this is the time to sit back and enjoy watching their own footballing project unfold.

In Tonali, they have purchased a highly motivated and professional player who loves nothing more than winning back possession and supporting the team, whether that be offensively or defensively.

He will train rigorously, he will focus only the game and he will ensure that one day, he will have his own image printed on a mug for a youngster to treasure.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by EffortlessMastery, today at 13:39

    He broke down when he realised the club has accepted an offer for him. Yank owner just doesn't understand the importance of Milan and it's history. Milan has never been a selling club. Ultimately, money talks and the money is in the PL.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:27

    Congrats Newcastle, looks to be an astute signing.
    Scarcely believable that no-one else was in for him.
    Top 4 going to be exciting next season!
    Spurs fan.

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 13:36

      GunnerStorm replied:
      No one else wanted to break this poor lads heart 😞

  • Comment posted by AndrewB, today at 13:25

    how is this saudi oil money and mercenary when more expensive unknown hungarian lad is brilliant lovely signing ??? oh yeh bblfc

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, today at 13:23

    Most Italian players don't do well in EPL, time will tell.

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 13:23

    He really isnt all that - he will flop - watch and see and go crying back home by Christmas

  • Comment posted by moon138, today at 13:20

    Football masochist? Someone been spending too much time with louie van gaal?

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 13:14

    What a load of trash talked in the article. This lads love for his club. He is only 23 at the early stages of his career and he has already left them. It is not like he was a one club player.

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 13:19

      GunnerStorm replied:
      He now has posters of Newcastle in his childhood pictures

  • Comment posted by Toontoon99, today at 13:14

    Exciting times! Whilst everyone else is obsessed with over-priced english players, this looks like a very shrewd and excellent buy.

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 13:28

      Llion replied:
      However Tonali is the most expensive Italian player ever now.
      In your opinion what makes this player stand out to the other Italians considering he is now most expensive,
      is he a an overpriced Italian player?

  • Comment posted by Cestrian, today at 13:13

    The lad was in tears when he left Italy, he didn't want to leave but has been forced out by the Saudi regime.

    • Reply posted by Discodrew, today at 13:28

      Discodrew replied:
      I'd very interested to learn how the Saudi's managed to force him out.

  • Comment posted by HereForTheBias, today at 13:10

    If he's half the player Gattuso was then they have an absolute gem, and watch out PL!

    • Reply posted by bizzo, today at 13:15

      bizzo replied:
      He is a completely different type of player to Gattuso. But still a very good player.

  • Comment posted by Bluebird63, today at 13:03

    It’s a shame so many fickle football fans don’t see how important Saudi is to the UK football industry. For many years fans complained about the pull of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Well guys not any more. Newcastle too has a pulling power, similarly when Sir Bobby had them too and had them playing champion league football. I look forward to seeing this lad and hopes he enjoys a toon or two,

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 13:12

      Tony replied:
      How importnant Saudi is to UK? What have they done for Welsh and Scottish football or do you just mean the EPL. You do realise top players came before Saudi money.

  • Comment posted by SeeDubbleYew, today at 12:54

    Sandro Toon-ali

  • Comment posted by lancyblue, today at 12:51

    So; another phoney, insincere mercenary. I hope all the Geordie numbskulls are revelling in their sand jockey blood money.

    • Reply posted by tv, today at 12:54

      tv replied:
      you obviously haven't a clue...

  • Comment posted by No 8, today at 12:50

    That describes wor Eddy’s perfect type of player. Welcome to Newcastle United, Toonali!

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 12:43

    An oil magnet

    • Reply posted by Shep, today at 12:49

      Shep replied:
      Awwww you ok?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport