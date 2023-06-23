Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Aidan Stone was a youth player at Burnley before moving to Mansfield in 2019

Notts County have signed goalkeeper Aidan Stone from Port Vale on a two-year contract.

Stone, 23, made 54 appearances for the Valiants and helped them to promotion from League Two in the 2021-22 season, starting in their play-off final win against his former side Mansfield.

He has been allowed to move on a free transfer after Port Vale signed Connor Ripley from Morecambe.

"He arrives with a point to prove," Notts said in a statement.

"We're very confident he'll do just that."

"Competing with Sam Slocombe, this is now his opportunity to cement his position as a first-choice goalkeeper at a club which we believe is an excellent fit for him."

Stone will be Notts' number one on their return to the English Football League.

Slocombe was their first-choice keeper as they won promotion from the National League last season and he signed a new contract in May, but did so knowing the club intended to recruit "a new, senior" keeper in the summer.

Port Vale director of football David Flitcroft said the move is "ultimately what is best" for Stone as he looks to "fulfil his desire to compete for first-team football".

