Ryan Shawcross started his career as a trainee with Manchester United

Former Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross has returned to the club as under-18s academy coach.

The 35-year-old made 453 appearances for the Potters between 2008 and 2021, a period that included 10 years in the Premier League.

Once-capped former England international Shawcross, who went on to play for Inter Miami in the United States, retired from playing in 2022.

"I always hoped that I would come back," Shawcross said. external-link

"Since I returned to the UK last year, I have been using my time to visit different clubs, broaden my knowledge of coaching methods and study the game to best prepare myself for an opportunity like this.

"I think the fact I have wide-ranging experiences at this club that I can draw on clearly has its benefits, though I am also mindful this is a different chapter for me and the club - a positive one for all parties - and that I'll improve myself as a coach by learning from the staff within the academy."

Shawcross, whose retirement as a player came after injuring his back, will work with Stoke Under-18s lead coach Dave Hibbert.

Potters technical director Ricky Martin said Shawcross will be "a fine role model" for the club's emerging talent.