Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian, St Johnstone, Dykes, McCrorie
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic continue to explore the Asian market, with Gwangju pair Eom ji-sung and Jeong Ho-yeon are on the transfer radar of new manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)
Japanese right back Riku Handa is being chased by Hearts, with a loan offer being prepared for the Gamba Osaka 21-year-old. (Daily Record)
Several clubs are keeping tabs on Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie less than a year after he penned a new deal at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian have made a move for Ghana international keeper Joe Wollacott, who made 21 appearances for Charlton Athletic last season. (Daily Record)
"The petted-lip routine" from some Celtic fans over the return of Brendan Rodgers is a "total waste of time", argues the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)
Brendan Rodgers is "certainly an upgrade" on Ange Postecoglou, says Kris Boyd, but the ex-Rangers striker reckons talk of the new Celtic boss making an impact in Europe is "absolute guff". (Scottish Sun)
Lyndon Dykes is a "ready made Rangers No.9", says Barry Ferguson as the former Ibrox skipper urges his old club to pursue the Scotland striker. (Daily Record)
There will be no cold shoulder treatment for Theo Bair at St Johnstone, insists manager Steven MacLean after he transfer-listed the Canadian striker at the end of last season. (Courier)
Queen's Park hope to arrange a loan for Barry Hepburn, the 19-year-old Scottish winger at Bayern Munich. (Glasgow Live)